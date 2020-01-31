Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 935,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $12,063,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 163,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

