Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.73 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,045. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

