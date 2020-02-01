Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) vs. AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUOTY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maxim Integrated Products and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 7 2 0 1.92 AU Optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus target price of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 7.03 $827.49 million $2.43 24.74 AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.31 $433.98 million $0.34 9.47

Maxim Integrated Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. AU Optronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 35.93% 33.82% 15.97% AU Optronics -3.53% -4.85% -2.43%

Risk & Volatility

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats AU Optronics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.