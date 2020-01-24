MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’ business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide it predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Despite such positives, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to lower case load volumes on welfare-to-work contracts. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Due to these negatives, shares have underperformed the industry over the past year .”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

MAXIMUS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 483,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,040 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $34,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

