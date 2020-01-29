MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 117,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 72,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

MaxiTRANS Industries Company Profile (ASX:MXI)

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

