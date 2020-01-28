MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $580,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,283. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after buying an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 372,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

