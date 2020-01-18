Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Trading Up 0.5%

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.01 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.01 ($0.72), approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.97.

About Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD)

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

