Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.48. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,337,675 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

In other Mayne Pharma Group news, insider Scott Richards 2,555,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (ASX:MYX)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

