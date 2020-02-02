MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) have been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a news impact score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

MZDAY stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

