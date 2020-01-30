MC Mining (LON:MCM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MCM stock opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.34) on Tuesday. MC Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.75 ($0.83). The company has a market cap of $36.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Featured Story: Profit Margin