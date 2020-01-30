M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SAA stock opened at GBX 114.83 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.20.

In related news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair purchased 415,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

