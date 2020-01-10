McAfee weighs combination with NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:) has attracted deal interest from rival McAfee, the antivirus-software company owned by Intel (NASDAQ:), TPG and Thoma Bravo, .

Other suitors include private equity firms Permira and Advent International.

NortonLifeLock is the new name for Symantec since that company closed a $10.7B deal to sell its enterprise-security business to Broadcom in early November.

