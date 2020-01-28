McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised McCarthy & Stone to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

Shares of McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.05) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $837.75 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

In other news, insider Gill Barr purchased 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

