McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised McCarthy & Stone to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 150.44 ($1.98).

McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 155.70 ($2.05) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.16. The company has a market cap of $836.67 million and a PE ratio of 20.49. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

