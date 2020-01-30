McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 148.10 ($1.95) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.44 ($1.98).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

