McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Receives GBX 148.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a report on Tuesday.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

LON:MCS traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 147.20 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 482,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $791.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.38. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

