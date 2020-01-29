MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share (NYSE:MKC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

MKC opened at $166.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

