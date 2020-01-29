MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% to $5.45-5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.54. The stock had a trading volume of 507,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

