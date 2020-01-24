MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.32

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $173.32 and last traded at $173.29, with a volume of 221074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.15.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

