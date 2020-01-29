MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61, Briefing.com reports. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. MCCORMICK & CO /SH updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20-2.30 EPS.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $174.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

