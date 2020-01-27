MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (MKC.V) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE MKC.V opened at $172.73 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a one year low of $119.50 and a one year high of $174.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

