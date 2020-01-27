MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 1 year low of $119.50 and a 1 year high of $174.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.90.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

