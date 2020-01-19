McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,718,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in McDermott International by 383.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in McDermott International by 119.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 225,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in McDermott International by 178.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in McDermott International by 86.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

