McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shot up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, 8,589,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 12,140,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in McDermott International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

