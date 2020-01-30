Mcdonald’s Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Mcdonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Mcdonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mcdonald’s to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

