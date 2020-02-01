Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells $2,997,496.46 in Stock

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

