Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,357. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

