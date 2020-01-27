Mcdonald’s (MCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Mcdonald’s to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:MCD opened at $211.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?