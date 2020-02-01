Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $193.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

