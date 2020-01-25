Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $234.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $222.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

MCD stock opened at $211.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

