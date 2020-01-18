McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MUX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,713 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 155.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 645,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

