McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.90.

MUX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 111,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com