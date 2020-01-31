McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.31

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.31 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 7329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $648,199 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds