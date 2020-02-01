McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 138,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $81.56.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $648,199. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 66.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

