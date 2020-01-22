McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 4,062 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MCK opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in McKesson by 165.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

