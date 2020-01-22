McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $150.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.78.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.27. 1,265,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

