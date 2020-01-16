McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.70.

MCK traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $156.26. 909,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?