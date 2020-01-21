McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $156.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in McKesson by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index