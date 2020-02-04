McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.60-14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.70. McKesson also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.60-14.80 EPS.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.21. 145,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

