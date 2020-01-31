mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) Shares Up 0.6%

mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.32, 31,906 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 54,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

