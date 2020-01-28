MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MDJH stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. MDJM has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDJM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?