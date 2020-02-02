Mdu Resources Group (MDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mdu Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDU opened at $29.61 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Put Option