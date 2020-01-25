Mears Group (LON:MER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday.

MER opened at GBX 315 ($4.14) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.96. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.65. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund