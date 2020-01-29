Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MER. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.88. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of $340.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

