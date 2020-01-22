Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 308.58 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.23. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

