Mears Group’s (MER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.14) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.49.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

