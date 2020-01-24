Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.85. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 14,312 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.27.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

