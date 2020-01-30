Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mechel PAO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mechel PAO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

NYSE MTL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 98,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

Read More: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.