Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 53.9% in January

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, Director Neil P. Farmer acquired 11,285 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,704.25. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,900. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%.

