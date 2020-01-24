Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 90,000 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,303,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05.

MDLA stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth $296,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

